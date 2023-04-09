Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 1,211,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.