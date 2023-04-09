Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 13.6% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,328,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 358,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

