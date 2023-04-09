Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.49. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

About Unique Fabricating

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.