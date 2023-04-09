Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 37.7% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and $7.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,905.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00445471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00126979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002967 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.34469725 USD and is up 10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,060,461.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

