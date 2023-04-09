Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,486,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

