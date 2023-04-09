Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 1.5 %

GSK stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.