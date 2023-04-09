TKG Advisors LLC Sells 14,486 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 4,738,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,619. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.