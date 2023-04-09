TKG Advisors LLC Buys 1,478 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,068. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.