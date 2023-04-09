The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $259.87. The company had a trading volume of 986,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,392. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

