The Graph Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $28.99 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,627,034,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,901,265,203 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

