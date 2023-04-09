Tezos Price Tops $1.09 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003889 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,809,051 coins and its circulating supply is 933,541,939 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

