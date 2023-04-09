Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $322.72 million and approximately $286.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

