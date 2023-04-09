Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 65.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $301,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

