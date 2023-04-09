Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 5,320,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.