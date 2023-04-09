Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Head to Head Survey

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Compass Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.07 -$119.20 million ($2.37) -1.94 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -9.08

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -175.89% -54.42% -31.85% Compass Therapeutics N/A -28.06% -25.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.63%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 169.35%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

