Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $287.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

