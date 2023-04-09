Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $110.13 million and $2.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,939.95 or 1.00011439 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02821694 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,532,567.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

