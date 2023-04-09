SPACE ID (ID) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $57.24 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44024113 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $64,151,737.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

