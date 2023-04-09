Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 611,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.