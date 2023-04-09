Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 611,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

