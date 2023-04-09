Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

