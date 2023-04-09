RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.