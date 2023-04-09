RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

