RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

