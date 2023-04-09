RCS Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.