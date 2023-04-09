RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 39,766 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

ESGU opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

