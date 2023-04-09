Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $181,189.37

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.59 and approximately $181,189.37 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,876.56 or 1.00018920 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,206.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.