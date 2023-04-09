Qtum (QTUM) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00011027 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $322.25 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.93 or 0.06589619 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,608,692 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

