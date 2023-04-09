Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Polaris were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $102.88. 570,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,419. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.