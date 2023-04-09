PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $374.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.