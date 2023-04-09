PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $227.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

