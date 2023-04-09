PFG Advisors Purchases 452 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The company has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

