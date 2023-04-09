PFG Advisors Has $8.19 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

