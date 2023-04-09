PFG Advisors Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,810,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,640.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

