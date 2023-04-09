PFG Advisors Buys 290 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.