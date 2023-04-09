Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 39,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

