Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $15.66 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,663,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. 16,447,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,609,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $126.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.