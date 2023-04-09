Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $104,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. 3,675,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.11. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

