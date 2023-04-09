Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

TMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 17,222,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,386,576. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.