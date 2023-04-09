Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 385,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

