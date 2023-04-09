Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $434.29 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00007647 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $434.29 million and approximately $385,954.43 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

