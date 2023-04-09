Optas LLC Sells 174 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 3,261,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,176. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

