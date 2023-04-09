Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 22,813 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock remained flat at $23.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,617 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

