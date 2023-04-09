Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,185 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 230,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

