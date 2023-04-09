Optas LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optas LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

