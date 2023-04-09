Optas LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

GS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

