Optas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.