Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,205,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,907,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day moving average of $229.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

