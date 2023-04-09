Optas LLC Buys 205 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Optas LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.79. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

