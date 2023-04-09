NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.59 or 0.99969764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.