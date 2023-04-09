Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $350.27. 765,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,969. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $572.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

